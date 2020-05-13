UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MARKS & SPENCER/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 140,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

