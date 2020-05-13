Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UA. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Under Armour to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley raised Under Armour to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE UA traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.07. 423,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Under Armour by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

