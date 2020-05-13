Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE UAA opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

