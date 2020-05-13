United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,569 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of United Therapeutics worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.42. 19,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,975. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.86.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,686 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

