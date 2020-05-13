Upwork Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,392 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,714% compared to the typical volume of 112 put options.

Upwork stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.54. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $26,267.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $523,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 646,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,614 and sold 103,452 shares valued at $823,785. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 128.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

