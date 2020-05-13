US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. US Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Get US Well Services alerts:

USWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Well Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.