Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.48. 2,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

