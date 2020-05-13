Veritas Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Facebook comprises 0.1% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

FB traded down $6.23 on Wednesday, reaching $203.87. 15,417,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.91 and its 200-day moving average is $194.65. The company has a market cap of $598.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,503. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

