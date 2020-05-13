Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 104.78% and a negative net margin of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. Veritone updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.46. Veritone has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

