Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $116.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

In related news, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller purchased 12,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $100,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,708.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

