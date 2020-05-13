Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Victory Capital has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $24.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

