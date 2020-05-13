Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vista Gold from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vista Gold worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.