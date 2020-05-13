Vitae 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $345,811.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00017517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $30.90 million and approximately $345,811.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002918 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000792 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

