Vivo Energy PLC (LON:VVO) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Vivo Energy PLC (LON:VVO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Monday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:VVO opened at GBX 79 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.54 million and a PE ratio of 7.31. Vivo Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.40 ($1.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VVO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vivo Energy from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 149.50 ($1.97).

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

