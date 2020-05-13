Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Announces €0.05 Dividend

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VOD traded down GBX 1.34 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 121.54 ($1.60). The stock had a trading volume of 55,583,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion and a PE ratio of -4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.28.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 71,246 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Several analysts recently commented on VOD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 148 ($1.95) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 176.19 ($2.32).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

