Vodafone Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,920 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,625% compared to the typical volume of 517 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

