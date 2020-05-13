Voyager Therapeutics’ (VYGR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Nomura in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

VYGR traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,042. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $445.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $26,304.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 202,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 172,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 340,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.