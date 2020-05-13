Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.71 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.71, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 103.69% and a negative net margin of 396.90%.

Shares of VUZI opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 7.24. Vuzix has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

VUZI has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vuzix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

