Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Waste Management has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.58. 155,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,359. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $152,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,975.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.