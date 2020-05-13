Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watford from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Watford from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watford has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Watford alerts:

NASDAQ WTRE opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Watford has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $270.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of ($122.53) million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watford will post -11.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Hawley acquired 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $55,834.55. Also, CEO John F. Rathgeber acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $194,905.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,751 shares of company stock valued at $412,667. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new position in Watford during the fourth quarter worth about $25,673,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Watford by 2,283.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 261,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Watford by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after acquiring an additional 167,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Watford by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 90,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Watford during the first quarter worth about $916,000. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.