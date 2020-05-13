Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ingevity (NGVT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT):

5/11/2020 – Ingevity was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2020 – Ingevity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Ingevity had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Ingevity had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Ingevity had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Ingevity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ingevity for the first quarter of 2020 have been declining over the past month. The company is expected to gain from Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals and Capa businesses buyouts and strong growth of its applications driven by regulations and technology adoption. The Capa caprolactone acquisition is expected to contribute to Ingevity's earnings in 2020. The company should also gain strong foothold as China gradually shifts to new emission standards. However, softer industrial demand is hurting its Performance Chemicals unit. The company also faces headwind from continued weakness in oilfield applications. Planned outages are also likely to hurt its margins. The company is also exposed to inflationary cost pressures. The company has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

4/3/2020 – Ingevity was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Ingevity had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Ingevity had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $112.00 to $75.00.

NGVT stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. 9,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,910. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.47.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick J. Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Also, CEO Richard B. Kelson purchased 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.21 per share, with a total value of $49,559.88. Insiders purchased 10,028 shares of company stock valued at $472,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 173,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

