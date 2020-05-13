WeTrust (TRST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $230.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One WeTrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, DDEX and HitBTC. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $542,387.53 and approximately $230.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.02074368 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00088275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00177001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust was first traded on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

