William Blair Weighs in on Penumbra Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Penumbra in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

NYSE PEN traded down $10.06 on Wednesday, reaching $170.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,393. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 74.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Penumbra by 233.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.30, for a total transaction of $56,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $476,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,848 shares of company stock worth $7,693,820 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

