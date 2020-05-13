Xaya (CHI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,257.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Xaya has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $7,257.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,167,318 coins and its circulating supply is 43,025,191 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

