Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XHR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.56.

XHR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 59,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,901. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

