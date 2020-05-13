YOU COIN (YOU) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $10.83 million and $4.78 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.02081671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00091132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00177815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00041356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

