YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS.

NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. YRC Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YRCW shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.