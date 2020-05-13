Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. Chegg posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chegg from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $1,385,426.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $3,467,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,761 shares of company stock worth $14,184,366. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Chegg stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. 2,503,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,470. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.