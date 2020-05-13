Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce $187.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.00 million to $187.50 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $216.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $807.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $807.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $694.52 million, with estimates ranging from $684.03 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $103,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at $651,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,764 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $102,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. 4,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,974. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $568.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

