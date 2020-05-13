Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce $514.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490.20 million. MYR Group posted sales of $448.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,004. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $452.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.79. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in MYR Group by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

