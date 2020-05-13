Zacks: Analysts Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce sales of $30.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $30.55 million. Kamada reported sales of $26.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $134.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $135.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $112.89 million, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $121.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. Kamada had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kamada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,123. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $333.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.25. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 107,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

