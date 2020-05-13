Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $743.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $5.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The business’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,543,488. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,410.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after buying an additional 3,995,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $25,969,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after buying an additional 2,963,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

