Zacks: Brokerages Set $18.00 Target Price for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Unifi’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unifi an industry rank of 82 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFI. ValuEngine downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CJS Securities downgraded Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sidoti upgraded Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of UFI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. 9,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,564. Unifi has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $221.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Unifi had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,288.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 18,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $444,004.08. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,682 shares of company stock worth $689,654. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

