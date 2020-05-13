Zacks Investment Research Downgrades On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Deck Capital, Inc. is an on-line platform that uses a big data, analytic model to source, underwrite, and fund loans to small businesses. The Company offers online tools and resources including data aggregation and electronic payment technology, and to evaluate the health of small businesses. It’s small business loans include dental loans, restaurant loans, medical financing, restaurant financing, fast small business loans, fast small business financing, online small business loans, online applications for small business loans, small business loans online, retail capital, fast small business financing, short-term business loans, business equipment financing, small business equipment financing and merchant cash advance. On Deck Capital Inc. is based in United States. “

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of On Deck Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.29.

On Deck Capital stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. On Deck Capital has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $110.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.49 million. Equities analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 1,244.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on On Deck Capital (ONDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.