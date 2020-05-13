Zacks Investment Research Lowers MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MITEY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of MITEY stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

