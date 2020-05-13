Zacks Investment Research Lowers OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OPTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OptiNose from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 189.10% and a negative net margin of 295.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,471. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OptiNose by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in OptiNose by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 87,324 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 181.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

