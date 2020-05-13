Zacks Investment Research Lowers RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) to Hold

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RMED. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RA Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Shares of NYSE RMED traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. 3,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,242. RA Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $13.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 122.11% and a negative net margin of 791.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $45,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RA Medical Systems stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of RA Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

