Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $30.60 on Friday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

