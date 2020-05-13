Zetacoin (ZET) Price Up 23.8% This Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $94,637.44 and $5,349.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, YoBit, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,046.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.02608089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00644463 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00013019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,596,275 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinEgg, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

