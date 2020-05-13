ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $134.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043117 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.03587087 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031608 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001867 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZUC is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

