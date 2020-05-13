Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.04.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

