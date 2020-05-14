3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.87. 3,802,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.07. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

