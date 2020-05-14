46,654 Shares in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. grace capital bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 9,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Also, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 1,738,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,402,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.