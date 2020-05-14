5,193 Shares in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,193 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSB. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 282,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 70,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 192,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

NYSE:MSB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.36. 2,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,705. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $161.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 203.78% and a net margin of 93.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.77%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.