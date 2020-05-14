833 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,688,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,758,920. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

