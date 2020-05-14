8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $15.03. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. 8X8 shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 143,183 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

In other news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,114,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,597,000 after acquiring an additional 664,154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 8X8 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,506,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 328,976 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in 8X8 by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,188,000 after purchasing an additional 930,947 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in 8X8 by 551.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,453 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in 8X8 by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 629,802 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.02.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. 8X8’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

