Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Davidson Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,810 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 5.1% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,944,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,335. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

