AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.94. 13,353,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

