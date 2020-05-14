Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,430. The company has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.93 and its 200 day moving average is $191.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

