Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day moving average of $191.50. The company has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

